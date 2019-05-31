Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Bandile Masuku : Gauteng Health MEC The Gauteng Health Department is investigating the Mamelodi Hospital after pictures were shared on social media yesterday, of an elderly patient who was tied on the floor at the hospital. Nursing staff at the hospital tied her hands behind her back and to chairs, forcing her to lay on the cold floor. Nursing staff at Mamelodi Hospital ignored her, yet the staff at Eersterust clinic referred her to the hospital because she needs urgent medical attention.
Health dept to probe alleged Mamelodi hospital abuse
30 May 2019 9:18 AM
