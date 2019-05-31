The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Health dept to probe alleged Mamelodi hospital abuse


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Bandile Masuku : Gauteng Health MEC The Gauteng Health Department is investigating the Mamelodi Hospital after pictures were shared on social media yesterday, of an elderly patient who was tied on the floor at the hospital. Nursing staff at the hospital tied her hands behind her back and to chairs, forcing her to lay on the cold floor. Nursing staff at Mamelodi Hospital ignored her, yet the staff at Eersterust clinic referred her to the hospital because she needs urgent medical attention.

Inspire and Ignite Initiative - Dr Mpho Rabada

Inspire and Ignite Initiative - Dr Mpho Rabada

30 May 2019 9:18 AM
What’s Viral - Mind-blowing performance America's Got Talent

What’s Viral - Mind-blowing performance America's Got Talent

30 May 2019 8:00 AM
Reaction and analysis to new cabinet

Reaction and analysis to new cabinet

30 May 2019 7:31 AM
What’s Viral - Weatherman slams Bachelorette fans during tornado warning

What’s Viral - Weatherman slams Bachelorette fans during tornado warning

29 May 2019 8:08 AM
Does ANC integrity commission have enough teeth to implement its mandate?

Does ANC integrity commission have enough teeth to implement its mandate?

29 May 2019 7:35 AM
David Makhura announcement of his new cabinet

David Makhura announcement of his new cabinet

29 May 2019 7:28 AM
The most complained about issues long-term insurance in South Africa

The most complained about issues long-term insurance in South Africa

29 May 2019 6:57 AM
What’s Gone Viral - I am more than happy I got the job, says Esethu

What’s Gone Viral - I am more than happy I got the job, says Esethu

28 May 2019 8:06 AM
Survey finds that 500 000 adults are living with HIV in SA

Survey finds that 500 000 adults are living with HIV in SA

28 May 2019 7:46 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Makhura: Mashaba's approach to migration the same as Trump's
Makhura: Mashaba's approach to migration the same as Trump's

Gauteng Premier David Makhura insisted that Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba blamed every problem in the city on migrants without considering the lack of planning for migrants.
Knysna mayor hits back at DA after no-confidence motion fails
Knysna mayor hits back at DA after no-confidence motion fails

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s latest attempt to get rid of Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse has failed.
Mnangagwa's pick to lead anti-corruption commission raises concerns
Mnangagwa's pick to lead anti-corruption commission raises concerns

Loice Matanda-Moyo is a former High Court judge, whose husband shot to prominence two years ago by announcing the military takeover that removed Robert Mugabe from power.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us