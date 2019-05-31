The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What to expect from South Africa's new anti-smoking Bill


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Kgosi Letlape Co-Founder of Africa Harm Reduction Alliance and Lynne Moeng Chief Director for Health Promotion, Nutrition, Oral Health and Food Control in the Department of Health. People will not be allowed to smoke in cars transporting children and restaurants will no longer be able to reserve space for smokers, and vaping is a health hazard according to a new anti-smoking Bill. The Bill is meant to control tobacco and prevent its harmful effect but is it a draconian law, and is harm reduction the solution?

South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award

South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award

31 May 2019 8:58 AM
What’sViral - This kid get “Twinkle Twinkle little Star” so wrong–but so right

What’sViral - This kid get “Twinkle Twinkle little Star” so wrong–but so right

31 May 2019 8:21 AM
Health dept to probe alleged Mamelodi hospital abuse

Health dept to probe alleged Mamelodi hospital abuse

31 May 2019 6:56 AM
Inspire and Ignite Initiative - Dr Mpho Rabada

Inspire and Ignite Initiative - Dr Mpho Rabada

30 May 2019 9:18 AM
What’s Viral - Mind-blowing performance America's Got Talent

What’s Viral - Mind-blowing performance America's Got Talent

30 May 2019 8:00 AM
Reaction and analysis to new cabinet

Reaction and analysis to new cabinet

30 May 2019 7:31 AM
What’s Viral - Weatherman slams Bachelorette fans during tornado warning

What’s Viral - Weatherman slams Bachelorette fans during tornado warning

29 May 2019 8:08 AM
Does ANC integrity commission have enough teeth to implement its mandate?

Does ANC integrity commission have enough teeth to implement its mandate?

29 May 2019 7:35 AM
David Makhura announcement of his new cabinet

David Makhura announcement of his new cabinet

29 May 2019 7:28 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Health Dept probing alleged abuse of elderly patient at Mamelodi Hospital
Health Dept probing alleged abuse of elderly patient at Mamelodi Hospital

A video showing a pensioner lying on the cold hospital tiles and tied to the steel pipes of a bench with cloth has gone viral.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to go after drug dealers, users
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to go after drug dealers, users

Lamola said one of his priorities will be to make sure drug dealers and abusers are prosecuted to clean the streets.
CoCT releases vacant land for production of medical cannabis
CoCT releases vacant land for production of medical cannabis

Council on Thursday approved the transfer of a portion of vacant land situated within the Atlantis Special Economic Zone for the plant to be established.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us