What to expect from South Africa's new anti-smoking Bill

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Kgosi Letlape Co-Founder of Africa Harm Reduction Alliance and Lynne Moeng Chief Director for Health Promotion, Nutrition, Oral Health and Food Control in the Department of Health. People will not be allowed to smoke in cars transporting children and restaurants will no longer be able to reserve space for smokers, and vaping is a health hazard according to a new anti-smoking Bill. The Bill is meant to control tobacco and prevent its harmful effect but is it a draconian law, and is harm reduction the solution?
