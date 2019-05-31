The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lieut-Col. Stefan King : SA Air Force helicopter pilot Remarkable courage". "Extradordinary feat". That's how the UN Secretary General describes him. But he says he was just doing his job. South African Airforce helicopter pilot, Lieutenant-Colonel Stefan King, was nominated for the Captain Mbaye Diagne Medal for Exceptional Courage, the UN’s highest peacekeeping award. While a commander of Oryx, doing a routine ferry mission in the DRC, Lieutenant-Colonel King was asked to assist forces who were facing a multi-pronged attack. The Oryx does not have any armament fitted, so it used flares to assist the forces.

What’sViral - This kid get “Twinkle Twinkle little Star” so wrong–but so right

31 May 2019 8:21 AM
What to expect from South Africa's new anti-smoking Bill

31 May 2019 7:34 AM
Health dept to probe alleged Mamelodi hospital abuse

31 May 2019 6:56 AM
Inspire and Ignite Initiative - Dr Mpho Rabada

30 May 2019 9:18 AM
What’s Viral - Mind-blowing performance America's Got Talent

30 May 2019 8:00 AM
Reaction and analysis to new cabinet

30 May 2019 7:31 AM
What’s Viral - Weatherman slams Bachelorette fans during tornado warning

29 May 2019 8:08 AM
Does ANC integrity commission have enough teeth to implement its mandate?

29 May 2019 7:35 AM
David Makhura announcement of his new cabinet

29 May 2019 7:28 AM
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospital
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospital

The department launched an investigation after a video went viral showing a 76-year-old woman lying on the hospital floor tied to a bench with cloth.
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion

Knysna’s Mayor Mark Willemse said surviving a motion of no confidence vote brought by his own party was a 'hollow victory'.
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts

MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu continues detailing on the firm's findings on the Transnet contracts with China North Rail and Bombardier to relocate equipment manufacturing from Gauteng to Durban.

