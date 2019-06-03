Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Joachim Vermooten Independent Transport Economist South African Airways (SAA) has accepted Jarana's resignation as its Chief Executive. In his resignation letter to SAA Board Chairperson JB Magwaza, Jarana described how his strategy to turnaround the national carrier was systematically undermined. He also described the national carrier's struggles to get more funding commitment from government, to service SAA's debt and to execute its turnaround strategy. Jarana says 60% percent of SAA's problems are within the control of management, staff, the Board and the Shareholder; while 40% are market challenges.
"Shut it (SAA) down" says Transport Economist
