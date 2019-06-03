The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

"Shut it (SAA) down" says Transport Economist


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Joachim Vermooten Independent Transport Economist South African Airways (SAA) has accepted Jarana's resignation as its Chief Executive. In his resignation letter to SAA Board Chairperson JB Magwaza, Jarana described how his strategy to turnaround the national carrier was systematically undermined. He also described the national carrier's struggles to get more funding commitment from government, to service SAA's debt and to execute its turnaround strategy. Jarana says 60% percent of SAA's problems are within the control of management, staff, the Board and the Shareholder; while 40% are market challenges.

What’s Gone Viral - Georgia girl saves sister from drowning in pool

3 June 2019 8:16 AM
South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award

31 May 2019 8:58 AM
What’sViral - This kid get “Twinkle Twinkle little Star” so wrong–but so right

31 May 2019 8:21 AM
What to expect from South Africa's new anti-smoking Bill

31 May 2019 7:34 AM
Health dept to probe alleged Mamelodi hospital abuse

31 May 2019 6:56 AM
Inspire and Ignite Initiative - Dr Mpho Rabada

30 May 2019 9:18 AM
What’s Viral - Mind-blowing performance America's Got Talent

30 May 2019 8:00 AM
Reaction and analysis to new cabinet

30 May 2019 7:31 AM
What’s Viral - Weatherman slams Bachelorette fans during tornado warning

29 May 2019 8:08 AM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Truck driver sustains serious burn wounds after petrol bomb attack
The man was found some distance away from his truck in the early hours of this morning.

Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China
The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party - from "inside and outside" China - were suspended last week.
2 suspects to appear in court for alleged fatal hijacking
The duo was arrested after the vehicle they allegedly hijacked crashed in Goodwood earlier this week.

