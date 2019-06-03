Bongani Bingwa speaks to Nkosikho Mbele Petrol Attendant. All he did was lend a R100 to a customer in need so she could get home. Now that good gesture has multiplied beyond petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele's wildest dreams, as the customer's crowdfunding campaign has seen her raise almost R400 000 for him in return so far.
Crowdfunding campaign for hero petrol attendant passes R400k
3 June 2019 9:23 AM
