Tshepo Phakathi, Business mentor and Founder of Kaello Business Hub joins Bongani Bingwa to announce a brand new campaign to boost small business - thanks to Nedbank.
Nedbank Business Ignite launches on 702
|
How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?
|
4 June 2019 8:26 AM
|
What’s Viral - TV preacher being challenged over the luxury jet he just bought
|
4 June 2019 8:02 AM
|
4 June 2019 7:29 AM
|
Crowdfunding campaign for hero petrol attendant passes R400k
|
3 June 2019 8:30 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - Georgia girl saves sister from drowning in pool
|
3 June 2019 8:16 AM
|
3 June 2019 7:31 AM
|
South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award
|
31 May 2019 8:58 AM
|
What’sViral - This kid get “Twinkle Twinkle little Star” so wrong–but so right
|
31 May 2019 8:21 AM
|
31 May 2019 7:34 AM