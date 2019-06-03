The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Nedbank Business Ignite launches on 702


Tshepo Phakathi, Business mentor and Founder of Kaello Business Hub joins Bongani Bingwa to announce a brand new campaign to boost small business - thanks to Nedbank.

How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?

4 June 2019 8:26 AM
What’s Viral - TV preacher being challenged over the luxury jet he just bought

4 June 2019 8:02 AM
City of Joburg to rebuild Alex's demolished houses

4 June 2019 7:29 AM
Crowdfunding campaign for hero petrol attendant passes R400k

3 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Georgia girl saves sister from drowning in pool

3 June 2019 8:16 AM
"Shut it (SAA) down" says Transport Economist

3 June 2019 7:31 AM
South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award

31 May 2019 8:58 AM
What’sViral - This kid get “Twinkle Twinkle little Star” so wrong–but so right

31 May 2019 8:21 AM
What to expect from South Africa's new anti-smoking Bill

31 May 2019 7:34 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC NEC declares unemployment a national disaster
ANC NEC declares unemployment a national disaster

The Spectator Index recently ranked the country’s youth joblessness rate as the highest in the world.
Narrow Alexandra streets a 'huge problem' for police to navigate
Narrow Alexandra streets a 'huge problem' for police to navigate

Provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela said overpopulation was another challenge in Alexandra.
'Teachers are not bodyguards' - Sadtu reiterates call for more school security
'Teachers are not bodyguards' - Sadtu reiterates call for more school security

Sadtu was reacting to an attack at Forest High School, in the south of Johannesburg, where a grade eight pupil who was stabbed and killed on Monday.
