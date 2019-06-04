Bongani Bingwa speaks to Herman Mashaba Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba told Alexandra residents that his office was completely unaware of plans to demolish 80 homes in the area. Mashaba visited Alexandra after these homes were destroyed by the Red Ants last Friday. It remains unclear who ordered the eviction.
City of Joburg to rebuild Alex's demolished houses
