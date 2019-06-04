Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tahir Maepa : Deputy General Manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) The Public Servants Association (PSA) says that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) must stop investing in the debt of Eskom, as this exposes pensioners to excessive risk. Eskom is not selling enough electricity to cover its costs, and has had to be bailed out by government.
How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?
|
What’s Viral - TV preacher being challenged over the luxury jet he just bought
|
4 June 2019 8:02 AM
|
4 June 2019 7:29 AM
|
3 June 2019 9:23 AM
|
Crowdfunding campaign for hero petrol attendant passes R400k
|
3 June 2019 8:30 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - Georgia girl saves sister from drowning in pool
|
3 June 2019 8:16 AM
|
3 June 2019 7:31 AM
|
South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award
|
31 May 2019 8:58 AM
|
What’sViral - This kid get “Twinkle Twinkle little Star” so wrong–but so right
|
31 May 2019 8:21 AM
|
31 May 2019 7:34 AM