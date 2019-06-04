How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?

4 June 2019 8:26 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tahir Maepa : Deputy General Manager at the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) The Public Servants Association (PSA) says that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) must stop investing in the debt of Eskom, as this exposes pensioners to excessive risk. Eskom is not selling enough electricity to cover its costs, and has had to be bailed out by government.