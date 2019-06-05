The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

New ministerKhumbudzo Ntshavheni knows all about small business


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Minister of Small Business Development As South Africa's GDP contracted by 3.2 percent in the first quarter of this year - its biggest drop in 10 years - attention is now on how government will respond to the challenges this poses. A survey by Yoco, a local company which helps entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, found that that the biggest challenge most small businesses face in South Africa relate to the poor state of the economy.

What’sViral - World's first holographic circus show aims to stop abuse of animals

What’sViral - World's first holographic circus show aims to stop abuse of animals

5 June 2019 8:19 AM
How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?

How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?

4 June 2019 8:26 AM
What’s Viral - TV preacher being challenged over the luxury jet he just bought

What’s Viral - TV preacher being challenged over the luxury jet he just bought

4 June 2019 8:02 AM
City of Joburg to rebuild Alex's demolished houses

City of Joburg to rebuild Alex's demolished houses

4 June 2019 7:29 AM
Nedbank Business Ignite launches on 702

Nedbank Business Ignite launches on 702

3 June 2019 9:23 AM
Crowdfunding campaign for hero petrol attendant passes R400k

Crowdfunding campaign for hero petrol attendant passes R400k

3 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Georgia girl saves sister from drowning in pool

What’s Gone Viral - Georgia girl saves sister from drowning in pool

3 June 2019 8:16 AM
"Shut it (SAA) down" says Transport Economist

"Shut it (SAA) down" says Transport Economist

3 June 2019 7:31 AM
South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award

South African Oryx Pilot nominated for top UN Peacekeeping award

31 May 2019 8:58 AM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
SA veteran journalist Raymond Louw dies one day after wife
SA veteran journalist Raymond Louw dies one day after wife

The multi-award winning journalist kicked off his career in 1946 when he joined the Rand Daily Mail.
'Wake up before it's too late,' unions warn govt after GDP falls
'Wake up before it's too late,' unions warn govt after GDP falls

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Sizwe Pamla says this is a result of no drastic action being taken by the government to kick start the economy.
Spotlight back on Transnet at state capture inquiry
Spotlight back on Transnet at state capture inquiry

Corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom is expected to conclude his evidence related to several questionable contracts.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us