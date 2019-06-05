New ministerKhumbudzo Ntshavheni knows all about small business

5 June 2019 7:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Minister of Small Business Development As South Africa's GDP contracted by 3.2 percent in the first quarter of this year - its biggest drop in 10 years - attention is now on how government will respond to the challenges this poses. A survey by Yoco, a local company which helps entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, found that that the biggest challenge most small businesses face in South Africa relate to the poor state of the economy.