The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Abandoned mines in South Africa are causing a safety and health risk


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mariette Liefferink : Environmental activist. In the latest scenario, environmental activist Mariette Liefferink warns that heavily armed illegal miners in an abandoned mine near Krugersdorp have cut the electric cable to the acid mine drainage which poses environment and the health hazards. As more mines become abandoned in the country, and with rising job cuts in the mining sector, what needs to be done to address the issue of abandoned mines, and the criminality posed by illegal miners?

What’s Viral - Americans claim we've been eating pies wrong this whole time

6 June 2019 8:03 AM
What’sViral - World's first holographic circus show aims to stop abuse of animals

5 June 2019 8:19 AM
New ministerKhumbudzo Ntshavheni knows all about small business

5 June 2019 7:34 AM
How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?

4 June 2019 8:26 AM
What’s Viral - TV preacher being challenged over the luxury jet he just bought

4 June 2019 8:02 AM
City of Joburg to rebuild Alex's demolished houses

4 June 2019 7:29 AM
Nedbank Business Ignite launches on 702

3 June 2019 9:23 AM
Crowdfunding campaign for hero petrol attendant passes R400k

3 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Georgia girl saves sister from drowning in pool

3 June 2019 8:16 AM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Off the rails: Over 1,000 train collisions took place in SA in 2018
Minister Fikile Mbalula has released a safety report, compiled by the Railway Safety Regulator.
NUM criticise Sibanye-Stillwater over restructuring strategy
NUM was reacting to the company’s announcement that at the conclusion of its restructuring consultation processes, it had decided to close about four shafts.

Red Ants seek legal advice after being ‘barred’ from operating in JHB
Earlier this week, EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego told Alexandra residents that a motion was passed in 2016 that the Red Ants should no longer be used.
