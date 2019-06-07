Should SARB have a dual mandate that includes growth and employment?

7 June 2019 7:35 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Duma Gqubule : Founding Director of the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation AND Prof. Jannie Rossouw : Head of the Wits School of Business. ANC Secretary-General’s announcement that the NEC Lekgotla took a decision that the mandate of the Reserve Bank be expanded to include growth and employment, has sparked a debate on whether should the Reserve Bank have a dual mandate? To weigh in on this debate, we are joined on the line by Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation and Wits Head of School of Economics and Business, Professor Jannie Rossouw