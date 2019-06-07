The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Should SARB have a dual mandate that includes growth and employment?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Duma Gqubule : Founding Director of the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation AND Prof. Jannie Rossouw : Head of the Wits School of Business. ANC Secretary-General’s announcement that the NEC Lekgotla took a decision that the mandate of the Reserve Bank be expanded to include growth and employment, has sparked a debate on whether should the Reserve Bank have a dual mandate? To weigh in on this debate, we are joined on the line by Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation and Wits Head of School of Economics and Business, Professor Jannie Rossouw

What’s Viral - What is the correct way to eat pie? You could be eating it wrong!

6 June 2019 8:03 AM
Abandoned mines in South Africa are causing a safety and health risk

6 June 2019 7:35 AM
What’sViral - World's first holographic circus show aims to stop abuse of animals

5 June 2019 8:19 AM
New ministerKhumbudzo Ntshavheni knows all about small business

5 June 2019 7:34 AM
How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?

4 June 2019 8:26 AM
What’s Viral - TV preacher being challenged over the luxury jet he just bought

4 June 2019 8:02 AM
City of Joburg to rebuild Alex's demolished houses

4 June 2019 7:29 AM
Nedbank Business Ignite launches on 702

3 June 2019 9:23 AM
Crowdfunding campaign for hero petrol attendant passes R400k

3 June 2019 8:30 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

CapeTalk Music Survey

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

EWN Headlines
Another shutdown looms in Alex
Another shutdown looms in Alex

That decision was taken at Thursday night’s community meeting over the city of Joburg’s move to rebuild the demolished structures along the Jukskei River.
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analysts
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analysts

The red berets lost their bid against journalist Karima Brown in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.
Mkhwebane defends Gordhan notice, says office is transparent in new video
Mkhwebane defends Gordhan notice, says office is transparent in new video

In a YouTube video on Thursday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane explained her announcement, saying it was nothing new.
