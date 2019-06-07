The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Another shutdown looms in Alex


Alexandra Total Shutdown movement's Sandile Mavundla . The Alexandra Total Shutdown movement’s Sandile Mavundla didn't want to reveal exactly when they planned to shut down the township. We need an alternative for them, not on the river bank.

Should SARB have a dual mandate that includes growth and employment?

7 June 2019 7:35 AM
What’s Viral - What is the correct way to eat pie? You could be eating it wrong!

6 June 2019 8:03 AM
Abandoned mines in South Africa are causing a safety and health risk

6 June 2019 7:35 AM
What’sViral - World's first holographic circus show aims to stop abuse of animals

5 June 2019 8:19 AM
New ministerKhumbudzo Ntshavheni knows all about small business

5 June 2019 7:34 AM
How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?

4 June 2019 8:26 AM
What’s Viral - TV preacher being challenged over the luxury jet he just bought

4 June 2019 8:02 AM
City of Joburg to rebuild Alex's demolished houses

4 June 2019 7:29 AM
Nedbank Business Ignite launches on 702

3 June 2019 9:23 AM
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Zuks Ramasia appointed SAA interim CEO
Her appointment, which was announced at a briefing on Friday, follows the resignation of Vuyani Jarana.

No date for farm safety plan yet, but officials optimistic
Meetings have been held involving the provincial Cabinet and organised agriculture following a spate of farm attacks, one of which resulted in the death of a Stellenbosch wine farm.
Seven people killed in one night in separate Cape shootings
According to police, three suspects had entered a shack in the Blikkiesdorp settlement and opened fire at the victims who were seated around an open fire at the time.
