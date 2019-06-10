The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon


Ray White speaks to Gerda Steyn shattered Elena Nurgalieva's 2006 record time of 6.09.24 to win her first ever Comrades Marathon in a lung-bursting time of 5.58.53

What’s Vira - Things that happen only in Africa

10 June 2019 8:16 AM
Is the Hawks going after municipal officials

10 June 2019 7:30 AM
Another shutdown looms in Alex

7 June 2019 9:20 AM
Should SARB have a dual mandate that includes growth and employment?

7 June 2019 7:35 AM
What’s Viral - What is the correct way to eat pie? You could be eating it wrong!

6 June 2019 8:03 AM
Abandoned mines in South Africa are causing a safety and health risk

6 June 2019 7:35 AM
What’sViral - World's first holographic circus show aims to stop abuse of animals

5 June 2019 8:19 AM
New ministerKhumbudzo Ntshavheni knows all about small business

5 June 2019 7:34 AM
How much is your pension exposed to the calamity that is Eskom?

4 June 2019 8:26 AM
EWN Headlines
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out
‘I'm married to someone that I don’t know’ - Marriage fraud victim speaks out

After trying to vote in the 2006 elections, Nomathamsanqa Sweetness Swartbooi found out she was legally married to a man she had never met. This man used her surname to open accounts, take out loans as well registering two children that Swartbooi never gave birth to.

Spotlight on youth violence as teen due in court for robbery at Sea Point school
Spotlight on youth violence as teen due in court for robbery at Sea Point school

He was apparently caught, along with his accomplices, on CCTV footage entering a classroom where an exam was being written last week.
Farm attacks probe at an 'advanced stage’ - MEC
Farm attacks probe at an 'advanced stage’ - MEC

There were three incidents in the region last week. In one of them, Stefan Smit was killed on Louiesenhof Wine Estate on a Sunday evening.
