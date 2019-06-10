The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

SABC Assassination plot


Ray White speaks to William Bird, Director, Media Monitoring Africa SABC chief audit executive Thami Zikode survived an assasination attempt over the weekend. It is believed that the alleged 'hit' was ordered because of his involvement in investigating corruption. Zikode was believed to be working on a forensic investigation into fraud at the SABC. He has been leading the audit department for the last 18 months. The public broadcaster has faced several allegations of corruption over the last few years. It has struggled financially and there were even fears of a “total blackout” as a result of good governance issues. How will this impact on the SABCs clean-up efforts?

What’s Vira - Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight in bizarre tweet

10 June 2019 8:16 AM
Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon

10 June 2019 7:53 AM
Is the Hawks going after municipal officials

10 June 2019 7:30 AM
Another shutdown looms in Alex

7 June 2019 9:20 AM
Should SARB have a dual mandate that includes growth and employment?

7 June 2019 7:35 AM
What’s Viral - What is the correct way to eat pie? You could be eating it wrong!

6 June 2019 8:03 AM
Abandoned mines in South Africa are causing a safety and health risk

6 June 2019 7:35 AM
What’sViral - World's first holographic circus show aims to stop abuse of animals

5 June 2019 8:19 AM
New ministerKhumbudzo Ntshavheni knows all about small business

5 June 2019 7:34 AM
EWN Headlines
Sentencing arguments in Rob Packham trial to resume
Sentencing arguments in Rob Packham trial to resume

The Constantia businessman was found guilty in the Western Cape High Court last month of the murder of Gill Packham and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
Hawks to make more arrests over KZN tender fraud
Hawks to make more arrests over KZN tender fraud

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was one of the high profile people who was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption regarding a tender worth R208 million.
Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail
Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail

Mohammed Moela is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys at the school.
