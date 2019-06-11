The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The significance of have the Seriti Commission report set aside


Ray White speaks to Paul Holden, Arms Deal Researcher Today and tomorrow marks the culmination of several years of dogged scrutiny of the flawed processes that saw the Seriti Commission pronounce South Africa’s multi-billion Rand arms acquisition deal above board and free of corruption. Civil Society groups Right 2 Know and Corruption Watch have applied for a high court to review and to set aside the findings of the Arms Procurement Commission under the leadership of Judge Willie Seriti.

SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports

11 June 2019 8:59 AM
Joburg smash and grabs increase

11 June 2019 8:19 AM
What’s Viral - Band has the perfect song to play after mall starts flooding

11 June 2019 8:12 AM
SABC Assassination plot

10 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Vira - Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight in bizarre tweet

10 June 2019 8:16 AM
Gerda Steyn winners of 2019 Comrades Marathon

10 June 2019 7:53 AM
Is the Hawks going after municipal officials?

10 June 2019 7:30 AM
Another shutdown looms in Alex

7 June 2019 9:20 AM
Should SARB have a dual mandate that includes growth and employment?

7 June 2019 7:35 AM
'Borders' Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People

Guns, drugs, people and vehicles: these are smuggled across our borders daily. But on the line, the military plays cat and mouse with criminal syndicates, as they try and one-up the border patrols. 'Borders' is a four-part series focusing on what goes in and out of South Africa’s borders, and what happens to the goods when they're inside the country's borders.

ANC thanks MPs for service after resignations

On Monday, the party confirmed that it’s now in the process of reviewing its list to the National Assembly and will soon announce who will take over from the former ministers.
Wife killer Panayiotou heads to ConCourt to appeal conviction

Previous applications for leave to appeal were unsuccessful in the Port Elizabeth High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.
