Ray White speaks to SACCA President, Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are set to picket at four of the country’s major airports today. Among their grievances is the reinstatement of Vuyani Jarana as CEO of South African Airways (SAA). Ray White speaks to Zazi Nsibanyoni, President of the SA Cabin Crew Association.
SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports
|
11 June 2019 8:19 AM
|
What’s Viral - Band has the perfect song to play after mall starts flooding
|
11 June 2019 8:12 AM
|
The significance of have the Seriti Commission report set aside
|
11 June 2019 7:30 AM
|
10 June 2019 8:30 AM
|
What’s Vira - Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight in bizarre tweet
|
10 June 2019 8:16 AM
|
10 June 2019 7:53 AM
|
10 June 2019 7:30 AM
|
7 June 2019 9:20 AM
|
Should SARB have a dual mandate that includes growth and employment?
|
7 June 2019 7:35 AM