Ray White speaks to Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister In the President’s latest cabinet reshuffle after the 2019 general elections, Minister of Health, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi was redeployed to the Home Affairs department, and in just a few weeks has had to hit the ground running, dealing with truck drivers’ grievances and a class action on fake marriages.
The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA
|
12 June 2019 8:31 AM
|
What’sViral - Justin Trudeau totally failing to explain how his family is going green
|
12 June 2019 8:18 AM
|
12 June 2019 7:42 AM
|
11 June 2019 8:59 AM
|
11 June 2019 8:19 AM
|
What’s Viral - Band has the perfect song to play after mall starts flooding
|
11 June 2019 8:12 AM
|
The significance of have the Seriti Commission report set aside
|
11 June 2019 7:30 AM
|
10 June 2019 8:30 AM
|
What’s Vira - Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight in bizarre tweet
|
10 June 2019 8:16 AM