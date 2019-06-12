Ray White speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport New Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Jacob Mamabolo, has announced the reopening of Soweto taxi routes that were closed due to violence between two taxi associations. The routes were closed due to violence between two taxi associations, namely Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) and Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe).
Soweto minibus taxi routes to be reopened
12 June 2019 8:31 AM
