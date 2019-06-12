What’sViral - Justin Trudeau totally failing to explain how his family is going green

The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Power outages Residents in Kempton Park

12 June 2019 8:31 AM
Soweto minibus taxi routes to be reopened

12 June 2019 7:42 AM
The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA

12 June 2019 7:35 AM
SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports

11 June 2019 8:59 AM
Joburg smash and grabs increase

11 June 2019 8:19 AM
What’s Viral - Band has the perfect song to play after mall starts flooding

11 June 2019 8:12 AM
The significance of have the Seriti Commission report set aside

11 June 2019 7:30 AM
SABC Assassination plot

10 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Vira - Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight in bizarre tweet

10 June 2019 8:16 AM
EWN Headlines
Up in flames: 3 vehicles torched in early morning Philippi protest
Up in flames: 3 vehicles torched in early morning Philippi protest

Law enforcement authorities were on the scene to investigate.
ID smart cards could prevent fake marriages, says Motsoaledi
ID smart cards could prevent fake marriages, says Motsoaledi

Motsoaledi told Eyewitness News that the green bar-coded ID was vulnerable to security breaches leading to instances of identity duplication to the detriment of unsuspecting victims.
Educators Union of SA: Teachers have no choice but to arm themselves
Educators Union of SA: Teachers have no choice but to arm themselves

The teacher’s union was reacting to the killing of an educator at the Masuku Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
