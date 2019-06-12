The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Power outages in Kempton Park


Residents in Kempton Park have been without electricity for several days. This follows damage being caused to the Glen Marais sub-station in the area. Ray White speaks to Mark Wilson, Head of Department for Electricity and Energy at the City of Ekurhuleni. 

What’sViral - Justin Trudeau totally failing to explain how his family is going green

What’sViral - Justin Trudeau totally failing to explain how his family is going green

12 June 2019 8:18 AM
Soweto minibus taxi routes to be reopened

Soweto minibus taxi routes to be reopened

12 June 2019 7:42 AM
The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA

The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA

12 June 2019 7:35 AM
SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports

SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports

11 June 2019 8:59 AM
Joburg smash and grabs increase

Joburg smash and grabs increase

11 June 2019 8:19 AM
What’s Viral - Band has the perfect song to play after mall starts flooding

What’s Viral - Band has the perfect song to play after mall starts flooding

11 June 2019 8:12 AM
The significance of have the Seriti Commission report set aside

The significance of have the Seriti Commission report set aside

11 June 2019 7:30 AM
SABC Assassination plot

SABC Assassination plot

10 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Vira - Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight in bizarre tweet

What’s Vira - Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight in bizarre tweet

10 June 2019 8:16 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu

The Educators' Union of South Africa initially made the statement, saying government was forcing teachers to protect themselves due to a lack of security at schools.

Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officers
Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officers

The former tactical response team officer was currently serving 15 years in prison for armed robberies he committed.
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alight
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alight

Residents of Alexandra claim that the man, who was set alight, had been sought by the police for a range of charges, including rape.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us