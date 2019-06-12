The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Power outages Residents in Kempton Park


Residents in Kempton Park have been without electricity for several days. This follows damage being caused to the Glen Marais sub-station in the area. Ray White speaks to Mark Wilson, Head of Department for Electricity and Energy at the City of Ekurhuleni. 

What’sViral - Justin Trudeau totally failing to explain how his family is going green

12 June 2019 8:18 AM
Soweto minibus taxi routes to be reopened

12 June 2019 7:42 AM
The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA

12 June 2019 7:35 AM
SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports

11 June 2019 8:59 AM
Joburg smash and grabs increase

11 June 2019 8:19 AM
What’s Viral - Band has the perfect song to play after mall starts flooding

11 June 2019 8:12 AM
The significance of have the Seriti Commission report set aside

11 June 2019 7:30 AM
SABC Assassination plot

10 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Vira - Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight in bizarre tweet

10 June 2019 8:16 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

CapeTalk Music Survey

RMB Solutionist Thinking

Absa Insights 2019

Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

EWN Headlines
Mali massacre victims included 24 children - PM
Mali massacre victims included 24 children - PM

Attackers believed to belong to the Fulani ethnic group raided the rival Dogon village of Sobane Da, in central Mali, between Sunday and Monday.
Sea Point pupil back in court over robbery at his school
Sea Point pupil back in court over robbery at his school

The 15-year-old allegedly assaulted a teacher and got away with 50 cellphones last week.
D-day for wife killer Rob Packham as sentencing expected
D-day for wife killer Rob Packham as sentencing expected

The Constantia businessman is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday after he was found guilty last month of murdering his wife.

