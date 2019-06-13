B-BBEE Commissioner on Eskom awarding a tender to a company that had 0% BEE

13 June 2019 7:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zodwa Ntuli Commissioner of the B-BBEE Commission The B-BBEE (triple BEE) Commission has found compliance irregularities in awarding the Duvha station tender to Chinese company that had 0% black ownership. According to the commission, Eskom failed to comply with the Broad- Based Black Economic Empowerment Act when it granted a tender for the Duvha power station in Mpumalanga. The commission recommended that Eskom cancel the contract, and conduct an independent audit of all its contracts above R1 billion.