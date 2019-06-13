The litigation against government for air pollution

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Barbara Creecy : Minister of Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries Environmental activists have taken the government to court over its alleged poor progress in cleaning up air pollution in the Mpumalanga highveld. Groundwork and the Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action have launched a landmark case to demand that the government clean up the air in the highly polluted area.
