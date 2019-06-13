The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The litigation against government for air pollution


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Barbara Creecy : Minister of Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries Environmental activists have taken the government to court over its alleged poor progress in cleaning up air pollution in the Mpumalanga highveld. Groundwork and the Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action have launched a landmark case to demand that the government clean up the air in the highly polluted area.

What’s Viral - 11-year-old cancer survivor gets AGT judge Simon Cowell's golden buzzer

What’s Viral - 11-year-old cancer survivor gets AGT judge Simon Cowell's golden buzzer

13 June 2019 8:18 AM
B-BBEE Commissioner on Eskom awarding a tender to a company that had 0% BEE

B-BBEE Commissioner on Eskom awarding a tender to a company that had 0% BEE

13 June 2019 7:34 AM
Power outages in Kempton Park

Power outages in Kempton Park

12 June 2019 8:31 AM
What’sViral - Justin Trudeau totally failing to explain how his family is going green

What’sViral - Justin Trudeau totally failing to explain how his family is going green

12 June 2019 8:18 AM
Soweto minibus taxi routes to be reopened

Soweto minibus taxi routes to be reopened

12 June 2019 7:42 AM
The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA

The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA

12 June 2019 7:35 AM
SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports

SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports

11 June 2019 8:59 AM
Joburg smash and grabs increase

Joburg smash and grabs increase

11 June 2019 8:19 AM
What’s Viral - Band has the perfect song to play after mall starts flooding

What’s Viral - Band has the perfect song to play after mall starts flooding

11 June 2019 8:12 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda - health ministry official
Second Ebola patient dies in Uganda - health ministry official

The woman was the grandmother of a five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening after crossing into Uganda with his family from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Speaker Modise praised for defusing confrontation between EFF, ANC
Speaker Modise praised for defusing confrontation between EFF, ANC

MPs came close to blows during a training session in the Old Assembly Chamber, with EFF and ANC members squaring off against each other after insults were thrown.
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video case
‘We need to restore dignity’: EFF to attend Catzavelos racist video case

The case relates to Catzavelos comments in a video, while at a beach in Greece, where he called black people the k-word.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us