Bongani Bingwa speaks to Amos Masondo Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces There'll be less razzmatazz at the opening of Parliament next week Thursday, after the budget for the first sitting of the sixth Parliamentary administration was cut to 2 million rand. This was said in a briefing yesterday, led by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo. Five years ago, the opening of Parliament cost 9.2 million rand. Over the past week, the National Assembly has been busy with induction programmes for the new Members of Parliament. This process has not been without incidents.
Preparations for new Parliamentary administration
13 June 2019 8:33 AM
13 June 2019 8:18 AM
13 June 2019 7:34 AM
12 June 2019 8:31 AM
12 June 2019 8:18 AM
12 June 2019 7:42 AM
12 June 2019 7:35 AM
11 June 2019 8:59 AM
11 June 2019 8:19 AM