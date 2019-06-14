The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Preparations for new Parliamentary administration


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Amos Masondo Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces There'll be less razzmatazz at the opening of Parliament next week Thursday, after the budget for the first sitting of the sixth Parliamentary administration was cut to 2 million rand. This was said in a briefing yesterday, led by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo. Five years ago, the opening of Parliament cost 9.2 million rand. Over the past week, the National Assembly has been busy with induction programmes for the new Members of Parliament. This process has not been without incidents.

The litigation against government for air pollution

13 June 2019 8:33 AM
What’s Viral - 11-year-old cancer survivor gets AGT judge Simon Cowell's golden buzzer

13 June 2019 8:18 AM
B-BBEE Commissioner on Eskom awarding a tender to a company that had 0% BEE

13 June 2019 7:34 AM
Power outages in Kempton Park

12 June 2019 8:31 AM
What’sViral - Justin Trudeau totally failing to explain how his family is going green

12 June 2019 8:18 AM
Soweto minibus taxi routes to be reopened

12 June 2019 7:42 AM
The long battle to escape fraudulent marriages in SA

12 June 2019 7:35 AM
SA Cabin Crew Association & Numsa picket outside airports

11 June 2019 8:59 AM
Joburg smash and grabs increase

11 June 2019 8:19 AM
EWN Headlines
Kempton Park residents without power for almost a week
Kempton Park residents without power for almost a week

It was understood the outage was caused by an explosion at the Glen Marais substation due to cable theft.
EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavalos with summoms
EFF applauds Greek govt for serving Adam Catzavalos with summoms

Adam Catzavalos was back in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where his lawyers were granted more time to get clarity on the jurisdiction of South African laws.
Crime prevention in schools requires multifaceted intervention - Education Dept
Crime prevention in schools requires multifaceted intervention - Education Dept

The department said crime prevention and the teaching of positive values and morals require a joint effort from parents and communities.
