The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Is SABC on the brink of collapse?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Aubrey Tshabalala General Secretary of the Communications Workers Union The Communications Workers Union says the SABC should move away from bailouts and find ways to create revenue. Recently, SABC Board Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini has warned of a blackout if the public broadcaster does not have the funding required. The SABC's Chief Financial Officer Yolandi van Biljon has also warned that Day Zero is imminent as the broadcaster had to choose between paying salaries or municipal bills. With the SABC's leadership unsure of how June salaries will be paid. How are the unions receiving all this?

What’s Gone Viral - This hack for peeling garlic is blowing Twitter's collective mind

What’s Gone Viral - This hack for peeling garlic is blowing Twitter's collective mind

18 June 2019 8:01 AM
We need to have an urgent conversation about what's happening on our roads

We need to have an urgent conversation about what's happening on our roads

18 June 2019 7:51 AM
Department of Labour responds to uFiling woes

Department of Labour responds to uFiling woes

17 June 2019 9:38 AM
What’s Viral - We are #Mabena Mabena is representing all of us

What’s Viral - We are #Mabena Mabena is representing all of us

14 June 2019 8:35 AM
Power still not restored in parts of Kempton Park

Power still not restored in parts of Kempton Park

14 June 2019 8:31 AM
Preparations for new Parliamentary administration

Preparations for new Parliamentary administration

14 June 2019 7:30 AM
The litigation against government for air pollution

The litigation against government for air pollution

13 June 2019 8:33 AM
What’s Viral - 11-year-old cancer survivor gets AGT judge Simon Cowell's golden buzzer

What’s Viral - 11-year-old cancer survivor gets AGT judge Simon Cowell's golden buzzer

13 June 2019 8:18 AM
B-BBEE Commissioner on Eskom awarding a tender to a company that had 0% BEE

B-BBEE Commissioner on Eskom awarding a tender to a company that had 0% BEE

13 June 2019 7:34 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murder
Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murder

The community held a march on Monday after the murder of a 23-year-old man last Thursday with his body dumped in an open veld.

KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schools
KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schools

This came after a teacher was killed at Masuku Primary School in southern Durban last week.
Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shootout
Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shootout

SANDF spokesperson brigadier general Mafi Mgobozi says members of the South African military were on a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us