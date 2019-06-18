Bongani Bingwa speaks to Aubrey Tshabalala General Secretary of the Communications Workers Union The Communications Workers Union says the SABC should move away from bailouts and find ways to create revenue. Recently, SABC Board Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini has warned of a blackout if the public broadcaster does not have the funding required. The SABC's Chief Financial Officer Yolandi van Biljon has also warned that Day Zero is imminent as the broadcaster had to choose between paying salaries or municipal bills. With the SABC's leadership unsure of how June salaries will be paid. How are the unions receiving all this?
Is SABC on the brink of collapse?
