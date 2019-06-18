The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Learners, Equal Education to protest at Department of Basic Education


This morning, high school learners and Equal Education will protest outside the Department of Basic Education. Inadequate infrastructure and violence have been some of the major issues affecting South African schools in recent times. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Equal Education spokesperson Leanne Jansen-Thomas. 

What’s Gone Viral - This hack for peeling garlic is blowing Twitter's collective mind

18 June 2019 8:01 AM
We need to have an urgent conversation about what's happening on our roads

18 June 2019 7:51 AM
Is SABC on the brink of collapse?

18 June 2019 7:32 AM
Department of Labour responds to uFiling woes

17 June 2019 9:38 AM
What’s Viral - We are #Mabena Mabena is representing all of us

14 June 2019 8:35 AM
Power still not restored in parts of Kempton Park

14 June 2019 8:31 AM
Preparations for new Parliamentary administration

14 June 2019 7:30 AM
The litigation against government for air pollution

13 June 2019 8:33 AM
What’s Viral - 11-year-old cancer survivor gets AGT judge Simon Cowell's golden buzzer

13 June 2019 8:18 AM
EWN Headlines
Alex residents finalising plans for another shutdown
Alex residents finalising plans for another shutdown

Earlier this month, the red ants destroyed 80 structures that were apparently illegally erected along the Jukskei River leaving many homeless.

CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job losses
CWU: SABC board not doing enough to avert job losses

The union has called for an urgent meeting between management and the government to discuss a cash injection, even if it came with conditions.
Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in Limpopo
Long weekend accidents claim 42 lives in Limpopo

In one incident, 24 died when a minibus collided with a bus along R81 in Maphalle in the Mopani region.
