Learners, Equal Education to protest at Department of Basic Education

This morning, high school learners and Equal Education will protest outside the Department of Basic Education. Inadequate infrastructure and violence have been some of the major issues affecting South African schools in recent times. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Equal Education spokesperson Leanne Jansen-Thomas.
