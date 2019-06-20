ANC announced that it had nominated (IFP) for the position of (Scopa)

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mkhuleko Hlengwa IFP Member of Parliament & National Spokesperson. Yesterday, the ANC announced that it had nominated the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) for the position of Chairperson of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa). This is an important committee as its oversight role is to make sure government and departments use resources in an accountable manner and ensures prudent financial management.
