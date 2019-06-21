The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Does South Africa have the capability of building a new 'smart 'city?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Wai Sze Leung (W-C Lew) : Associate Professor of Computer Science at University of Johannesburg. I dream of a South Africa where the first entirely new city built in the democratic era rises, with skyscrapers, schools, universities, hospitals and factories. President Xi Jinping, whose account of how China is building a new Beijing has helped to consolidate my dream”. The words of the President in his state of the nation address yesterday.

Minister Pandor outlines the international work SA does to promote democracy

Minister Pandor outlines the international work SA does to promote democracy

21 June 2019 8:06 AM
What’s Viral - Detective stops press conference to tackle man

What’s Viral - Detective stops press conference to tackle man

20 June 2019 7:59 AM
Tshwane homeless killings what you need to know “not-yet-serial” killer

Tshwane homeless killings what you need to know “not-yet-serial” killer

20 June 2019 7:39 AM
ANC announced that it had nominated (IFP) for the position of (Scopa)

ANC announced that it had nominated (IFP) for the position of (Scopa)

20 June 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Viral - SANParks says ‘all above board’ regarding impala video

What’s Viral - SANParks says ‘all above board’ regarding impala video

19 June 2019 8:01 AM
Steps against maintenance defaulters

Steps against maintenance defaulters

19 June 2019 7:41 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

19 June 2019 7:26 AM
Learners, Equal Education to protest at Department of Basic Education

Learners, Equal Education to protest at Department of Basic Education

18 June 2019 9:00 AM
What’s Gone Viral - This hack for peeling garlic is blowing Twitter's collective mind

What’s Gone Viral - This hack for peeling garlic is blowing Twitter's collective mind

18 June 2019 8:01 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting
Police arrest second suspect linked to CT Anti-Gang Unit shooting

Investigators said the suspect was injured during the shoot-out with the Anti-Gang Unit members and fled to Tshatshu outside King William's Town for medical treatment.

Pie in the sky: Opposition parties uninspired by Ramaphosa’s address
Pie in the sky: Opposition parties uninspired by Ramaphosa’s address

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was more scathing, saying Ramaphosa didn’t seem to have a clue about what he wanted for South Africa.
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's Sona
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's Sona

Politicians react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address where he outlined seven priorities for the new administration.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us