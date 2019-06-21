The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - Mother-in-law wore a bridal gown to her son's wedding ceremony


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Does South Africa have the capability of building a new 'smart 'city?

21 June 2019 8:31 AM
Minister Pandor outlines the international work SA does to promote democracy

21 June 2019 8:06 AM
What’s Viral - Detective stops press conference to tackle man

20 June 2019 7:59 AM
Tshwane homeless killings what you need to know “not-yet-serial” killer

20 June 2019 7:39 AM
ANC announced that it had nominated (IFP) for the position of (Scopa)

20 June 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Viral - SANParks says ‘all above board’ regarding impala video

19 June 2019 8:01 AM
Steps against maintenance defaulters

19 June 2019 7:41 AM
The Political Desk

19 June 2019 7:26 AM
Learners, Equal Education to protest at Department of Basic Education

18 June 2019 9:00 AM
EWN Headlines
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system
Foetus found in FlySafair plane's waste management system

While cleaning the waste management system at King Shaka International Airport in Durban, they came across an abandoned foetus.
Malema: ‘The president has no privilege of dreaming’
Malema: ‘The president has no privilege of dreaming’

Members of Parliament from the opposition benches characterised his speech as high on dreams but way too low on detail.
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream big
Smart city and bullet train - Ramaphosa tells citizens to dream big

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first Sona after the May elections was long on what the country should be reaching for but short on concrete plans on how to get there.
