The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Is Jo'burg Rand Water shutdown?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Justice Mohale Spokesperson, Rand Water. A few minutes ago, the scheduled installation of a connecting valve began, which has been incorrectly reported as maintenance work. The valve connects the pipes that would pump more water into the purification plants, which may minimally affect water supply for some areas. Last week we spoke to Nico de Jager, MMC for Environmental and Infrastructure Services in the City of Joburg, who told residents not to panic.

CR17 campaign responds to Public Protector probe on Ramaphosa

24 June 2019 7:36 AM
Salga on Treasury’s cost- containment measures

24 June 2019 7:31 AM
What’s Viral - Mother-in-law wore a bridal gown to her son's wedding ceremony

21 June 2019 9:23 AM
Does South Africa have the capability of building a new 'smart 'city?

21 June 2019 8:31 AM
Minister Pandor outlines the international work SA does to promote democracy

21 June 2019 8:06 AM
What’s Viral - Detective stops press conference to tackle man

20 June 2019 7:59 AM
Tshwane homeless killings what you need to know “not-yet-serial” killer

20 June 2019 7:39 AM
ANC announced that it had nominated (IFP) for the position of (Scopa)

20 June 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Viral - SANParks says ‘all above board’ regarding impala video

19 June 2019 8:01 AM
EWN Headlines
Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way
Johannesburg residents were being urged to use water sparingly, while technicians worked from Monday.
‘Alarming issues’ already discovered amid Alex Renewal Project probe
Questions have been asked about where a reported R1.3 billion for the renewal project ended up.
Cele: Cop killers should be tried for treason
Constable Nhlamulo Vukeya was shot and killed during an operation at the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto last Thursday.
