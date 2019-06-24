Is Jo'burg Rand Water shutdown?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Justice Mohale Spokesperson, Rand Water. A few minutes ago, the scheduled installation of a connecting valve began, which has been incorrectly reported as maintenance work. The valve connects the pipes that would pump more water into the purification plants, which may minimally affect water supply for some areas. Last week we spoke to Nico de Jager, MMC for Environmental and Infrastructure Services in the City of Joburg, who told residents not to panic.
