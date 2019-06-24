The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

CR17 campaign responds to Public Protector probe on Ramaphosa


The Public Protector has widened her probe into President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign funds, and is now looking at other funds to the turn of 4 million rand. Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr James Motlatsi, founding member of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Campaign Member of #CR17.

What’s Viral - Chef demonstrates exactly how to pull off that viral garlic

What’s Viral - Chef demonstrates exactly how to pull off that viral garlic

24 June 2019 8:05 AM
Salga on Treasury’s cost- containment measures

Salga on Treasury’s cost- containment measures

24 June 2019 7:31 AM
Is Jo'burg Rand Water shutdown?

Is Jo'burg Rand Water shutdown?

24 June 2019 6:38 AM
What’s Viral - Mother-in-law wore a bridal gown to her son's wedding ceremony

What’s Viral - Mother-in-law wore a bridal gown to her son's wedding ceremony

21 June 2019 9:23 AM
Does South Africa have the capability of building a new 'smart 'city?

Does South Africa have the capability of building a new 'smart 'city?

21 June 2019 8:31 AM
Minister Pandor outlines the international work SA does to promote democracy

Minister Pandor outlines the international work SA does to promote democracy

21 June 2019 8:06 AM
What’s Viral - Detective stops press conference to tackle man

What’s Viral - Detective stops press conference to tackle man

20 June 2019 7:59 AM
Tshwane homeless killings what you need to know “not-yet-serial” killer

Tshwane homeless killings what you need to know “not-yet-serial” killer

20 June 2019 7:39 AM
ANC announced that it had nominated (IFP) for the position of (Scopa)

ANC announced that it had nominated (IFP) for the position of (Scopa)

20 June 2019 7:32 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Unions opposed to MultiChoice planned job cuts
Unions opposed to MultiChoice planned job cuts

MultiChoice said it would start Section 189 consultation processes with over 2,000 employees at its call centres and walk-in services over the next two months.
Soweto residents' electricity bill surpasses R18 billion
Soweto residents' electricity bill surpasses R18 billion

In just six months, Soweto residents' debt increased by more than a R1 billion, pushing the bill to R18 billion.
Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way
Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way

Johannesburg residents were being urged to use water sparingly, while technicians worked from Monday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us