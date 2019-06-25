Bongani Bingwa speaks to Peter Mahlangu Chairperson of Isihlangu Sobukgwari Namasiko. As winter circumcision starts, parents, traditional leaders and officials are calling for crackdown on surgeons targeting underage boys. Just a few days ago it was reported that 21 boys were rescued from an illegal initiation school in in Mabopane, north of Pretoria with the help of Isihlangu Sobukgwari Namasiko organisation helped rescue the boys. Recently, 69 boys were rescued from an illegal initiation school in Mbizana, in the Eastern Cape.
Illegal initiation schools what can we do?
