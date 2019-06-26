The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

State-owned enterprises Denel has faced serious financial problems


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Danie du Toit : Group CEO at Denel Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company, predicts that the global aerospace and defence market will be worth 8.7 trillion US Dollars over next decade. But Denel, South Africa's state-owned aerospace and military technology entity, has faced serious financial problems. Yesterday, Denel announced that it would not be able to pay full salaries to their staff this month. But Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan later announced that a lender had come to the rescue and the full salaries will be paid.

What’s Viral - Carrie Underwood's baby loves her singing...but not her husband's

25 June 2019 7:58 AM
Illegal initiation schools what can we do?

25 June 2019 7:33 AM
What’s Viral - Remember the garlic peeling trick? A chef shows us how to do it

24 June 2019 8:05 AM
CR17 campaign responds to Public Protector probe on Ramaphosa

24 June 2019 7:36 AM
Salga on Treasury’s cost- containment measures

24 June 2019 7:31 AM
Is Jo'burg Rand Water shutdown?

24 June 2019 6:38 AM
What’s Viral - Mother-in-law wore a bridal gown to her son's wedding ceremony

21 June 2019 9:23 AM
Does South Africa have the capability of building a new 'smart 'city?

21 June 2019 8:31 AM
Minister Pandor outlines the international work SA does to promote democracy

21 June 2019 8:06 AM
Gang violence, crime to take centre state as top officials meet in WC
While the province was also dealing with close to 2,000 murders since November 2018, the government has been calling on police to deploy more resources to the province.
As new MPs, former student activists give their views on Sona
EFF’s Naledi Chirwa who had some harsh words for President Cyril Ramaphosa,

Amnesty urges Nigeria to stop torture by security forces
In a statement marking International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Amnesty said it continued to receive regular reports of torture and other human rights abuses in military and police custody.

