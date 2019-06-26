State-owned enterprises Denel has faced serious financial problems

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Danie du Toit : Group CEO at Denel Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company, predicts that the global aerospace and defence market will be worth 8.7 trillion US Dollars over next decade. But Denel, South Africa's state-owned aerospace and military technology entity, has faced serious financial problems. Yesterday, Denel announced that it would not be able to pay full salaries to their staff this month. But Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan later announced that a lender had come to the rescue and the full salaries will be paid.
