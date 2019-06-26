Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx The 2019 Rugby World Cup begins in September in Japan. Today, the Springboks are launching their Face on Numbers campaign to get you involved in their World Cup journey. The Faces on Numbers campaign offers ordinary South Africans the opportunity rally behind the Springboks by your face on the back of any of the Springboks’ jerseys during the Rugby World Cup in Japan. All you need to do is to go on www.springboks.rugby, to find out how your face can be on a Springbok rugby jersey.
Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign
