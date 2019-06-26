The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx The 2019 Rugby World Cup begins in September in Japan. Today, the Springboks are launching their Face on Numbers campaign to get you involved in their World Cup journey. The Faces on Numbers campaign offers ordinary South Africans the opportunity rally behind the Springboks by your face on the back of any of the Springboks’ jerseys during the Rugby World Cup in Japan. All you need to do is to go on www.springboks.rugby, to find out how your face can be on a Springbok rugby jersey.

26 June 2019 8:09 AM
State-owned enterprises Denel has faced serious financial problems

26 June 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Viral - Carrie Underwood's baby loves her singing...but not her husband's

25 June 2019 7:58 AM
Illegal initiation schools what can we do?

25 June 2019 7:33 AM
What’s Viral - Remember the garlic peeling trick? A chef shows us how to do it

24 June 2019 8:05 AM
CR17 campaign responds to Public Protector probe on Ramaphosa

24 June 2019 7:36 AM
Salga on Treasury’s cost- containment measures

24 June 2019 7:31 AM
Is Jo'burg Rand Water shutdown?

24 June 2019 6:38 AM
What’s Viral - Mother-in-law wore a bridal gown to her son's wedding ceremony

21 June 2019 9:23 AM
EWN Headlines
Employment growing at steady pace in SA since 2015 – Stats SA
Employment growing at steady pace in SA since 2015 – Stats SA

Stats SA said there was a 9.2% increase in jobs between June 2015 and March 2019.
Marcus says More equally to blame for PIC mess
Marcus says More equally to blame for PIC mess

Through most of Matshepo More's testimony, Gill Marcus asked her to give insight on what she knows about the running of the PIC and not to refer the commissioners to other employees.
After a tongue-lashing from MPs, Ramaphosa to respond to Sona debate
After a tongue-lashing from MPs, Ramaphosa to respond to Sona debate

Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen said people wanted to hear about plans not dreams.
