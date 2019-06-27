The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time


Clement Manyathela speaks to Nana Zenani, PRASA Spokesperson Just a few days ago, Denel issued a statement that it would not be able to 15% of salaries for its staff before a lender rescued the situation at the 11th hour. And a municipality in Free State issued a statement that it would not be able to pay salaries.

What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?

27 June 2019 7:31 AM
What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times

26 June 2019 8:09 AM
Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign

26 June 2019 8:06 AM
State-owned enterprises Denel has faced serious financial problems

26 June 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Viral - Carrie Underwood's baby loves her singing...but not her husband's

25 June 2019 7:58 AM
Illegal initiation schools what can we do?

25 June 2019 7:33 AM
What’s Viral - Remember the garlic peeling trick? A chef shows us how to do it

24 June 2019 8:05 AM
CR17 campaign responds to Public Protector probe on Ramaphosa

24 June 2019 7:36 AM
Salga on Treasury’s cost- containment measures

24 June 2019 7:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Sars won’t comment on probe into Bosasa's tax affairs
According to media reports, Gavin Watson was summoned to appear before the inquiry on Wednesday to answer questions under oath about Bosasa’s tax affairs.
ConCourt to rule on Jiba, Mrwebi's legal futures
Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, who were fired from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), will know on Thursday if they can still practice as advocates.
Malusi Gigaba undermined SAA’s board authority, ex-CEO tells inquiry
Sizakele Mzimela said in 2012 the airline’s chairperson Cheryl Carolus resigned nearly plunging the airline into crisis after not seeing eye to eye with Gigaba on SAA’s Johannesburg-Mumbai route.

