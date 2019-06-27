Clement Manyathela speaks to Daphne Mokwena, Senior Manager for Customer Service at Eskom. Residents in Diepsloot have been without electricity for five weeks, with Eskom being accused of not fixing a power transformer. Residents in Soweto now owe Eskom 18 billion rand in unpaid electricity bills.
What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?
|
Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time
|
27 June 2019 6:58 AM
|
What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times
|
26 June 2019 8:09 AM
|
26 June 2019 8:06 AM
|
State-owned enterprises Denel has faced serious financial problems
|
26 June 2019 7:32 AM
|
What’s Viral - Carrie Underwood's baby loves her singing...but not her husband's
|
25 June 2019 7:58 AM
|
25 June 2019 7:33 AM
|
What’s Viral - Remember the garlic peeling trick? A chef shows us how to do it
|
24 June 2019 8:05 AM
|
CR17 campaign responds to Public Protector probe on Ramaphosa
|
24 June 2019 7:36 AM
|
24 June 2019 7:31 AM