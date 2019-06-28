Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys

28 June 2019 7:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Obed Bapela Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs. At least 18 initiates have died since the start of the winter initiation season, and at least 100 boys have been rescued from a bogus initiation schools around the country. Last year the National Assembly passed the Customary Initiation Bill in hopes to regulate initiation schools and reduce deaths.