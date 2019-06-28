Bongani Bingwa speaks to Obed Bapela Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs. At least 18 initiates have died since the start of the winter initiation season, and at least 100 boys have been rescued from a bogus initiation schools around the country. Last year the National Assembly passed the Customary Initiation Bill in hopes to regulate initiation schools and reduce deaths.
Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys
