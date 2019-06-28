The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Obed Bapela Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs. At least 18 initiates have died since the start of the winter initiation season, and at least 100 boys have been rescued from a bogus initiation schools around the country. Last year the National Assembly passed the Customary Initiation Bill in hopes to regulate initiation schools and reduce deaths.

What’s Viral - Dad diving over pool fence to save young son

27 June 2019 8:20 AM
What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?

27 June 2019 7:31 AM
Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time

27 June 2019 6:58 AM
What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times

26 June 2019 8:09 AM
Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign

26 June 2019 8:06 AM
State-owned enterprises Denel has faced serious financial problems

26 June 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Viral - Carrie Underwood's baby loves her singing...but not her husband's

25 June 2019 7:58 AM
Illegal initiation schools what can we do?

25 June 2019 7:33 AM
What’s Viral - Remember the garlic peeling trick? A chef shows us how to do it

24 June 2019 8:05 AM
