What’s Gone Viral - Flower girl takes a tumble as wedding dance lift misfires


Lanxess strike: Alleged harassment perpetrator suspended, probe underway

28 June 2019 8:30 AM
Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys

28 June 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Viral - Dad diving over pool fence to save young son

27 June 2019 8:20 AM
What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?

27 June 2019 7:31 AM
Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time

27 June 2019 6:58 AM
What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times

26 June 2019 8:09 AM
Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign

26 June 2019 8:06 AM
State-owned enterprises Denel has faced serious financial problems

26 June 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Viral - Carrie Underwood's baby loves her singing...but not her husband's

25 June 2019 7:58 AM
EWN Headlines
Outa: Parliament must support Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Jiba & Mrwebi
Outa said it was disappointed by Thursday’s Constitutional Court’s decision, which upheld a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling to keep the pair on the roll of advocates.

Racist Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed
Momberg used the K-word 48 times as she verbally abused a police officer in 2016.
Nearly 250 arrested in Ethiopia after foiled coup - state TV
Ethiopia has been on edge since twin attacks at the weekend in Addis Ababa and the city of Bahir Dar killed the army chief of staff, the region’s president and three other senior officials.
