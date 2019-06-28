The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Gone Viral - Hero catches falling toddler


Jubilant workers emerge from underground after 9 day sit in at Lanexx mine

28 June 2019 8:30 AM
Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys

28 June 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Viral - Dad diving over pool fence to save young son

27 June 2019 8:20 AM
What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?

27 June 2019 7:31 AM
Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time

27 June 2019 6:58 AM
What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times

26 June 2019 8:09 AM
Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign

26 June 2019 8:06 AM
State-owned enterprises Denel has faced serious financial problems

26 June 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Viral - Carrie Underwood's baby loves her singing...but not her husband's

25 June 2019 7:58 AM
EWN Headlines
Search on for missing man after boat capsizes near Simon's Town
Search on for missing man after boat capsizes near Simon's Town

The incident happened on Thursday after the trio launched a boat from Kalk Bay harbour earlier in the day.
Fritz: Army must not get involved in civilian policing
Fritz: Army must not get involved in civilian policing

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that he wants to exhaust all options before calling for the army to be deployed to gang-ravaged communities.
BNP Capital failed to disclose top SAA connections, Zondo Inquiry hears
BNP Capital failed to disclose top SAA connections, Zondo Inquiry hears

Daniel Mahlangu’s firm, BNP Capital, was contracted by SAA to provide transaction advisory services while the airline sought to secure a R15 billion loan in 2015.

