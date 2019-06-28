The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Jubilant workers emerge from underground after 9 day sit in at Lanexx mine


Bongani Bongani speaks to Phakamile Hlubi-Majola National Spokesperson of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa. After an underground sit-in which lasted nine days, workers at Lanxess Chrome Mine in Rustenburg have called off their strike. Over 200 mineworkers had refused to come to the surface of the mine, until action was taken against alleged sexual harassment and victimisation.

What’s Gone Viral - Hero catches falling toddler

28 June 2019 8:16 AM
Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys

28 June 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Viral - Dad diving over pool fence to save young son

27 June 2019 8:20 AM
What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?

27 June 2019 7:31 AM
Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time

27 June 2019 6:58 AM
What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times

26 June 2019 8:09 AM
Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign

26 June 2019 8:06 AM
State-owned enterprises Denel has faced serious financial problems

26 June 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Viral - Carrie Underwood's baby loves her singing...but not her husband's

25 June 2019 7:58 AM
EWN Headlines
BNP Capital failed to disclose top SAA connections, Zondo Inquiry hears
BNP Capital failed to disclose top SAA connections, Zondo Inquiry hears

Daniel Mahlangu’s firm, BNP Capital, was contracted by SAA to provide transaction advisory services while the airline sought to secure a R15 billion loan in 2015.

Still no response from SACP’s Mapaila after Public Protector’s legal threat
Still no response from SACP’s Mapaila after Public Protector’s legal threat

This week, Solly Mapaila claimed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane received information on cases from rogue intelligence elements that had a strong influence on her office.
SAHRC wants Watson family to explain how Agrizzi K-word video became public
SAHRC wants Watson family to explain how Agrizzi K-word video became public

The Human Rights Commission's Buang Jones said that the spreading of such content amounts to a violation of the Equality Act.
