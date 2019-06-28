Bongani Bongani speaks to Phakamile Hlubi-Majola National Spokesperson of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa. After an underground sit-in which lasted nine days, workers at Lanxess Chrome Mine in Rustenburg have called off their strike. Over 200 mineworkers had refused to come to the surface of the mine, until action was taken against alleged sexual harassment and victimisation.
Lanxess strike: Alleged harassment perpetrator suspended, probe underway
