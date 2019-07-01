The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The classification of illegal drugs is based on politics


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Shaun Shelly, Deputy-Secretary, United Nations Vienna NGO Committee on Narcotic Drugs, and Sub-Saharan Africa Representative of the International Drug Policy Consortium. PLOT: Designer drugs are among the fastest-growing and most versatile substances in the global illicit drugs economy. They are known as ‘new psychoactive substances’ which are developed to mimic the effects of established illicit drugs, such as cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy and LSD. The problem is classification of drugs where states are unable to distinguish between illegal and legal drugs. It is estimated that around 730 new psychoactive substances were identified globally in 2016, and the number has grown to 888, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Emergency personnel being attacked in Cosmo City

Emergency personnel being attacked in Cosmo City

1 July 2019 9:22 AM
Lanxess strike: Alleged harassment perpetrator suspended, probe underway

Lanxess strike: Alleged harassment perpetrator suspended, probe underway

28 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Flower girl takes a tumble as wedding dance lift misfires

What’s Gone Viral - Flower girl takes a tumble as wedding dance lift misfires

28 June 2019 8:16 AM
Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys

Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys

28 June 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Viral - Dad diving over pool fence to save young son

What’s Viral - Dad diving over pool fence to save young son

27 June 2019 8:20 AM
What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?

What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?

27 June 2019 7:31 AM
Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time

Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time

27 June 2019 6:58 AM
What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times

What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times

26 June 2019 8:09 AM
Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign

Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign

26 June 2019 8:06 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Premier Makhura expected to table plans to root out corruption in SOPA
Gauteng Premier Makhura expected to table plans to root out corruption in SOPA

Premier Makhura is expected to outline how he plans to deal with all forms of financial mismanagement.
Vavi: South Africans more indebted than ever before
Vavi: South Africans more indebted than ever before

Cash strapped consumers are already burdened with the effects of a sluggish economy and a jobs bloodbath, with more than 10 million people unemployed and the situation doesn't seem likely to improve soon, with dismal forecasts for the country's economic growth.
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini

Denzil Daniels (30) disappeared six years ago and Jane Daniels had given up hope of ever seeing her son alive again, even holding a memorial service years after he went missing.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us