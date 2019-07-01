The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Emergency personnel being attacked in Cosmo City


CoJ EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi on

The classification of illegal drugs is based on politics

1 July 2019 7:40 AM
Lanxess strike: Alleged harassment perpetrator suspended, probe underway

28 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Flower girl takes a tumble as wedding dance lift misfires

28 June 2019 8:16 AM
Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys

28 June 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Viral - Dad diving over pool fence to save young son

27 June 2019 8:20 AM
What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?

27 June 2019 7:31 AM
Prasa joins the list of state-owned entities struggling to pay all workers on time

27 June 2019 6:58 AM
What’s Viral - Dad promises son he’ll get a PS 5 if he can hit the crossbar 3 times

26 June 2019 8:09 AM
Springboks launch Faces on Numbers campaign

26 June 2019 8:06 AM
EWN Headlines
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature

A small group, mostly students wearing hard hats and masks, used a metal trolley, poles and pieces of scaffolding to hack through reinforced glass and charge at the government compound.

DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament
DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament

A total of 33 oversight committees are scheduled to meet for the first time this week to elect chairs. The DA is opposing the ANC’s list of MPs to lead committees.

Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery
Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery

The residents have criticised the City of Johannesburg for not just suspending ambulance services to the community but also for poor service delivery.
