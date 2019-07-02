The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Gone Viral - Meet your latest viral internet obsession #BottleCapChallenge.


G20 summit, Huawei caught in the middle of the USChina trade war.

2 July 2019 8:31 AM
The Political Desk with Gauteng Premier, David Makhura

2 July 2019 7:49 AM
Emergency personnel being attacked in Cosmo City

1 July 2019 9:22 AM
The classification of illegal drugs is based on politics

1 July 2019 7:40 AM
Lanxess strike: Alleged harassment perpetrator suspended, probe underway

28 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Flower girl takes a tumble as wedding dance lift misfires

28 June 2019 8:16 AM
Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys

28 June 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Viral - Dad diving over pool fence to save young son

27 June 2019 8:20 AM
What is Eskom's plan on unpaid electricity bills in Soweto?

27 June 2019 7:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Makhura: Gauteng must ensure 30% of procurement goes to township SMEs
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that SME’s were the key to unlocking jobs and economic activity in Gauteng but only a quarter of procurement in Gauteng went to township businesses in the past five years and that number must go up.
Mitchells Plain CPF cluster wants definitive gang violence plan from Cele
The Police Minister met with the Western Cape's CPF board on Monday to address concerns raised over the high rate of gang violence in Cape Flats communities.

Opposition parties to oppose election of 'problematic' MPs for Parly roles
Parliament is expected to elect a number of chairpersons to head up key portfolio committees on Tuesday morning.
