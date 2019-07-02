G20 summit, Huawei caught in the middle of the USChina trade war.

2 July 2019 8:31 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Akhram Mohamed : Chief Technology Officer of Huawei Technologies South Africa. Up until the G20 summit, Huawei was caught in the middle of the USChina trade war. But after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S President, Donald Trump, told reporters on Saturday that he would delay restrictions against Huawei, letting US companies resume sales to China’s largest telecommunications equipment maker. The two countries plan to restart trade talks that broke down last month, and that he would allow US companies to supply Huawei.