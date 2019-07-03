The Political Desk with Angelo Agrizzi Former Bosasa

3 July 2019 7:11 AM

With Angelo Agrizzi Former Bosasa COO. Agrizzi, who decided to spill the beans after a near death experience, lived the high-life for decades as paymaster in chief, or supposed chief. His testimony had the nation riveted. Yesterday, former Bosasa COO, visited the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra to hand over a R200 000 donation, as part of an out-of-court settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission after he was caught on video using the k-word.