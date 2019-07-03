The Political Desk with Angelo Agrizzi Former Bosasa

The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

With Angelo Agrizzi Former Bosasa COO. Agrizzi, who decided to spill the beans after a near death experience, lived the high-life for decades as paymaster in chief, or supposed chief. His testimony had the nation riveted. Yesterday, former Bosasa COO, visited the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra to hand over a R200 000 donation, as part of an out-of-court settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission after he was caught on video using the k-word.

G20 summit, Huawei caught in the middle of the USChina trade war

2 July 2019 8:31 AM
What’s Gone Viral - #BottleCapChallenge has social media talking

2 July 2019 8:02 AM
The Political Desk with Gauteng Premier, David Makhura

2 July 2019 7:49 AM
Emergency personnel being attacked in Cosmo City

1 July 2019 9:22 AM
The classification of illegal drugs is based on politics

1 July 2019 7:40 AM
Lanxess strike: Alleged harassment perpetrator suspended, probe underway

28 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Flower girl takes a tumble as wedding dance lift misfires

28 June 2019 8:16 AM
Deputy Minister at Cogta on the death of initiates and abduction of young boys

28 June 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Viral - Dad diving over pool fence to save young son

27 June 2019 8:20 AM
EWN Headlines
Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector
Motshekga: TALIS findings a useful benchmark for improving education sector

The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) revealed, amongst other things, that levels of violence and intimidation at South African schools were among the highest of those nations surveyed.
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre
Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre

In a statement, the internationally recognised national unity government (GNA) based in Tripoli denounced the attack as a 'heinous crime' and blamed it on the 'war criminal Khalifar Haftar'.
China's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy
China's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy

Hundreds of protesters in the former British colony besieged and broke into the legislature late on Monday after a demonstration marking the anniversary of its return to Chinese rule in 1997.
