With Angelo Agrizzi Former Bosasa COO. Agrizzi, who decided to spill the beans after a near death experience, lived the high-life for decades as paymaster in chief, or supposed chief. His testimony had the nation riveted. Yesterday, former Bosasa COO, visited the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra to hand over a R200 000 donation, as part of an out-of-court settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission after he was caught on video using the k-word.
The Political Desk with Angelo Agrizzi Former Bosasa COO
3 July 2019 9:21 AM
