Pick n Pay nude fruit and Veg


Bongani Bingwa speaks to John Bradshaw : Retail Executive for Marketing at Pick 'n Pay. In an effort to deal with plastic waste, Pick 'n Pay has launched a wide range of package-free fruit and vegetables in 13 stores across the country.

What’s Gone Viral - Restaurant with my girlfriend is not hungry

3 July 2019 8:19 AM
The Political Desk with Angelo Agrizzi Former Bosasa

3 July 2019 7:11 AM
G20 summit, Huawei caught in the middle of the USChina trade war

2 July 2019 8:31 AM
What’s Gone Viral - #BottleCapChallenge has social media talking

2 July 2019 8:02 AM
The Political Desk with Gauteng Premier, David Makhura

2 July 2019 7:49 AM
Emergency personnel being attacked in Cosmo City

1 July 2019 9:22 AM
The classification of illegal drugs is based on politics

1 July 2019 7:40 AM
Lanxess strike: Alleged harassment perpetrator suspended, probe underway

28 June 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Flower girl takes a tumble as wedding dance lift misfires

28 June 2019 8:16 AM
EWN Headlines
Residents shut down Hanover Park in protest for more policing
Community members have organised a shutdown of the area.
Alex without electricity after fire at City Power sub-station
It's not clear what started the blaze but the utility said it suspects vandalism.
NPA tells Mkhwebane to sort out her issues with SSA
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is taking on the Public Protector, calling on her to sort out her issues with the State Security Agency without using the courts to do so.
