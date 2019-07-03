Pick n Pay nude fruit and Veg

Bongani Bingwa speaks to John Bradshaw : Retail Executive for Marketing at Pick 'n Pay. In an effort to deal with plastic waste, Pick 'n Pay has launched a wide range of package-free fruit and vegetables in 13 stores across the country.
