Are independent schools transforming?

4 July 2019 7:46 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lebogang Montjane Executive Director of the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) How transformed are South Africa’s independent schools? Are these schools adding more Black principals and teachers? Although the post-apartheid school in South Africa is seen as the perfect place to build diversity and inclusivity, the fundamentals of South Africa's democracy, there have been incidents which show that transformation remains a challenge for the country's independent schools.