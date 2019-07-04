The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - This must be the most extreme marriage proposal you'll ever see


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Ekurhuleni's "toilet tender stinks"

4 July 2019 8:59 AM
Are independent schools transforming?

4 July 2019 7:46 AM
Pick n Pay nude fruit and Veg

3 July 2019 9:21 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Restaurant with my girlfriend is not hungry

3 July 2019 8:19 AM
The Political Desk with Angelo Agrizzi Former Bosasa COO

3 July 2019 7:11 AM
G20 summit, Huawei caught in the middle of the USChina trade war

2 July 2019 8:31 AM
What’s Gone Viral - #BottleCapChallenge has social media talking

2 July 2019 8:02 AM
The Political Desk with Gauteng Premier, David Makhura

2 July 2019 7:49 AM
Emergency personnel being attacked in Cosmo City

1 July 2019 9:22 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage
A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.
Zikalala wants Ingonyama Trust land residents to have greater economic benefits
The Ingonyama Trust is a burning issue in the KZN political landscape, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province challenging Zikalala on Tuesday during a debate on his State of the Province Address.

SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department was working with National Treasury to see whether the public broadcaster, which needs a reported R3.2 billion in financial assistance, could be granted more funding.
